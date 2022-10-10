Shrewsbury officials have unanimously approved the proposed 2022 tax rates, increasing the rates across residential, commercial and personal property.
Raising the rates to the $1 ceiling increased the residential property tax rate by $0.623, the commercial property tax rate by $0.594 and the personal property tax rate by $0.423. The tax rates are all $1 per $100 of assessed valuation.
Combined, the city expects the increases in residential, commercial and personal property taxes to produce nearly $1.6 million in revenue — a $930,000 increase over 2021.
For a home assessed at $240,000, the increase will amount to roughly $456 a year. The increase was approved by voters in April with the passage of Proposition A.
The additional revenue will allow the city to address challenges of attracting and retaining city employees, according to Elliot Brown, interim city administrator and city clerk. Both the city’s fire and police departments have struggled this year to fill critical staffing needs.
“Having received clear support from the community for the longterm preservation of critical services, city leaders are committed to enacting policies that will attract quality candidates for open positions and encourage experienced staff to stay,” Brown said.