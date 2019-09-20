The Webster Groves City Council on Sept. 17 approved about a 10 percent increase in most recreation membership and rental fees.
Council Member Emerson Smith voted again the raises, objecting that rates had not been frozen for senior citizens. New rates will go into effect in 2020.
City officials agreed to look into establishing a scholarship program funded by fees, applicable to needy individuals and families and which could include senior citizens.
The city’s Parks and Recreation Commission recommended the increases.
Parks and Recreation Director Scott Davis said the fee increases will offset state mandated minimum wage increases for employees that, over the next four years, will take the minimum to $12 per hour.
“Most of our membership fees have not increased since we opened the Rec Complex renovation in 2008,” he said. “We believe that it is appropriate to raise some fees to help offset the increased payroll expense.”
He said the increases are estimated to offset about $70,000 of more than $68,000 in part-time staff increases and adding a part-time staff member.
“Our long-term plan is to raise daily admission rates again in 2021 and membership rates and rental fees in 2020 and 2022,” Davis said.
He added that several other cities also are increasing fees to help offset wage increases.
Council Member Laura Arnold said some residents have expressed “significant concerns on how we may be pricing some people out.” She said Richmond Heights offers a scholarship program for low-income residents who use the city’s fitness center.
Davis said such a scholarship program could be developed in Webster Groves, based on a person’s eligibility for other low-income programs.
“I’m hoping we can help those who need support, whatever their age,” said Mayor Gerry Welch.