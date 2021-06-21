The proposed Old Webster redevelopment project has been discussed at several city meetings and in online groups. The level of civic engagement has been heartening, as evidenced by the hours of comments read at the Planning and Zoning meeting on June 7. There will be at least two more Planning and Zoning Commission meetings, with the next on Monday, July 12.
The comments were overwhelmingly against the current proposal. However, many expressed interest in a development of some sort, just not the one described in SG Collaborative’s Douglass Hill zoning application dated April 5. The application and city plan commission report (June 7) are on the city’s website at webstergroves.org. The application is the source of several concerns about the project: The preliminary project schedule of 60 months (page 11), the sculpture park drawn within project boundaries, Shady Creek as a mini River Des Peres including a concrete channel, diminishment of residents’ traffic concerns and buildings towering over Kirkham. Rather than preserving or replanting a sufficient number of trees on the site, the developer proposes to offset the destruction of 90%-plus of trees by planting trees in other areas of town.
The mixed use and retail aspect has been featured prominently in town halls, but is not guaranteed in the application: “While we are immediately planning apartments and condos, and ultimately hope to have a large mixed-use development…” (page 1).
At the July 12 meeting, we will look to the commission to ensure SG addresses public concerns. We must all stay engaged by attending meetings, submitting comments and participating in conversations with our neighbors and council. While all may not agree on what the development should include, I believe we all want what is best for our town and want to shape the project into something that represents Webster well.
Emily Hixson Shepherd
Webster Groves