I write in response to both Jack Cancila’s letter about “Lewiswood” and Tom Brockmann’s defense of the same. I agree with Mr. Cancila that cookie-cutter homes are becoming ubiquitous throughout Kirkwood. Plus, as he notes, too many trees are being sacrificed to build large homes on small lots, and these large homes are much less affordable than the ones they replace.
But I also agree with Mr. Brockmann’s point that new homes are increasing a property’s value in Kirkwood, which benefits the town’s entire population — especially its children, who continually access exceptional public education. (I can attest.) And, as Mr. Brockman aptly points out, the companies building these homes are creating jobs, rewarding entrepreneurship and satisfying the demand for new homes in a desirable suburb.
Maybe then, blame doesn’t lie with Lewis Homes, or any other builder. Indeed, who could blame them? If they build, folks will buy. Perhaps not enough buyers are demanding unique homes, even though Mr. Lewis has proven capable to build them.
Instead, those concerned that Kirkwood is losing its character should petition its legislators to enact stricter regulation on residential development. Trees should be better protected. Homes should be more proportional to the sizes of the lots they occupy. (Not all nice homes are big.) And the avid daily walker should see some architectural variety. At the end of the day, however, Kirkwood will always be Kirkwood because of its people, not because of its homes.
Jack Hueseman
Kirkwood