I packed the granola bars and bag of trail mix into my cargo pockets and clipped a full water bottle to my belt. With sturdy shoes on my feet and a wide-brimmed hat upon my head, I donned leather gloves and picked up my pruners for clearing the way to the rediscovery of the streets and sidewalks of Webster Groves.
Does anyone else in Webster Groves feel that this preparation is necessary just to walk some of the sidewalks or jog, bicycle or even drive some of the streets? The sunshine that followed the rain produced a lot of weed and brush growth that interferes with the safe usage of the sidewalks and streets. Walkers must detour into the grass or street since overgrowth covers the sidewalk. Joggers and bicyclists must run or ride farther out in the street since brush overhangs the curb. Cars swerve toward the middle of the street to avoid scraping against the brush.
I noticed that my quince and rough leaved dogwoods were starting to do this, so I pruned them back last week. Now the runners that frequent the neighborhood can easily use the edge of the street as can family members when they ride their bicycles to the library. Cars no longer have to edge toward the middle and come dangerously close to others passing in the opposite direction.
Property owners and tenants, please look at your landscaping and then consider joining me in rediscovering the streets and sidewalks of Webster Groves.
Webster Groves