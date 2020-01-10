City officials in Glendale are considering whether to place a property tax increase on the April 7 ballot.
The increase would fully fund police and firefighter pension monies and prevent them from being underfunded in the future. Aldermen on Jan. 6 gave the bill a first reading. A final vote on the legislation is set for Jan. 21.
The increase would raise the current rate of 7.8 cents per $100 of assessed valuation by about 19 cents, to a total rate of up to 27 cents. The rate would go into effect immediately following the April election. If approved, the fund would also supplement pensions of other city employees.
City Administrator Ben DeClue said Glendale voters in 1984 approved a tax rate of up to 20 cents for the pension funds. However, due to state Hancock Amendment restrictions, annual levies on that existing tax have decreased through the years — despite a significant increase in assessed valuation. The current levy is 7.8 cents.
“The current police and firefighter pension is underfunded, and the city desires to fully fund the pension, transition its control to LAGERS, and bring the police and firefighter retirement into the same program as administration and public works employees,” DeClue said.
The Missouri Local Government Employees’ Retirement System (LAGERS) is a statewide, non-profit public pension plan that pays protected monthly benefits to its members based on earned wages and length of employment within the system.
The city has long had a defined benefit plan.
“Our pensions require dedicated funds to serve them, rather than the city’s general revenue funds,” DeClue said. “The change to LAGERS also will allow for small adjustments to public works and administration retirement plans so that all retirement plans, including for police and firefighters, are in sync. This is an idea whose time has come.”
DeClue said the tax hike is estimated to raise $480,000 a year in dedicated pension revenues to maintain and fully fund the pension program.
Alderman Paul Roettger said advisers have warned for many years that the city has a pension underfunding problem that needs to be addressed.
“This proposal is the best outcome for us in regard to financial flexibility,” Roettger said.
DeClue said that after 15 years of the new tax rate being in place, the city could choose to roll back the rate.
He said a calculator will be placed on the city’s website to determine how much in additional taxes a resident would pay. Mayor Mike Wilcox said the ballot language may be adjusted by the Jan. 21 meeting to better explain the proposal to voters.