The public hearing over a rezoning request from the developers of Douglass Hill continued Tuesday night, Oct. 19, with citizen comments on the project. The majority of those comments were critical of the proposed development.
Prior to comments, Webster Groves Mayor Gerry Welch shared information she had discovered on the Federal Railroad Administration website. Train crossing data at Rock Hill Road and at North Gore Avenue were not included in the developer’s commissioned traffic study. When asked why train crossings were not considered in the traffic study, representatives said Union Pacific does not release that information, and that train crossings were not typically part of traffic studies.
Welch said the North Gore train crossing for 2020 shows, on average, 24 trains per 24-hour period (two being Amtrak). Prior to 2020, and before the pandemic, the same crossing averaged 28 trains per day. Freight trains averaged 73 cars, but they are now extending them up to 200 cars, according to info from the website.
In other news prior to the public hearing, the Webster Groves-Shrewsbury-Rock Hill Area Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors voted on Oct. 14 to endorse the Douglass Hill redevelopment project. Chamber Board President Nikki Lemley and Chamber Executive Rebecca Now both spoke at Tuesday’s meeting in support of the project.
Among other items, the chamber concluded that the 15-acre development site “is underperforming economically, and is a visual eyesore,” and that the area has the potential to “add millions in new revenue to the city of Webster Groves, the Webster Groves School District and other entities.”
The chamber added that it is concerned about the impact of project construction on neighboring businesses, mentioning Rolling Ridge Nursery in particular.
The nursery at 60 N. Gore Ave., though not located in the development footprint, owns four parking lots, a total of 60 parking spaces, inside the development area. Karen McMillan of the McMillan family, owners of Rolling Ridge Nursery, asked at Tuesday’s public hearing, “where are people going to park?” She urged the council to not allow the developer, SG Collaborative, the use eminent domain, and to include 60 spaces of parking in the development plan.
An increase in traffic along Rock Hill, North Gore and residential streets located in the vicinity of the development has been an ongoing concern for those opposed to the project. Several residents who live on Marshall Place spoke Tuesday night to the problem of Marshall Place being used as a cut-through to avoid trains, and to the number of service trucks that use Marshall. They said those problems will become much worse should the development be approved.
Karen Finnegan lives on Marshall Place, a street where she said more than 70% of the homes have historic designations. She said service trucks using Marshall are a current problem.
“Now fast forward a few years and imagine what it will be like. There won’t be walkability down our street or in Webster because there will be too much traffic,” Finnegan said. “And I think that will hurt local businesses rather than help them, when people can’t walk freely through those streets and neighborhoods because of all the service trucks. I know what service trucks are already doing to our neighborhood, and we don’t even have this started ... I think it will change the integrity of Webster forever.”
Ann Yard lives on Oak Street, off of North Rock Hill Road. She also opposes the development.
“Here is the most important thing I’ve learned. The fate of the 15-acre parcel of land in downtown should be designed from the bottom up by business and property owners whose immediate futures are at stake; by city residents both near and far from the area; and by elected city officials, not by a private developer,” Yard said.
Objections to the Douglass Hill project included comments on its environmental impact on the Shady Creek area, seven-story buildings that will serve as “a wall” in separating North Webster from the rest of the community, and the most repeated concern of a development that is simply too large and too dense.
Another concern came from the city’s Art Commission. The western section of The Webster Groves Sculpture Garden lies within the development area, and the Art Commission drafted a letter to the city, read Tuesday night, asking that the parcel be excluded from the project area.
Though a date and location remain in the works, the city agreed on Tuesday to hold a large public event, perhaps at the city’s recreation center, to allow for more public input on the Douglass Hill project.