The Webster Groves Residents Organization formed earlier this year in opposition to SG Collaborative’s redevelopment proposal north of the Old Webster Business District. Since then, members successfully worked toward the defeat of an April ballot measure to create a use tax, and now hope to force a public vote to overturn hotly-contested zoning code modifications passed by the city council on May 4.
Led by Richard Mazzarella, the Webster Groves Residents Organization has until Wednesday, May 19, to file a petition containing 428 signatures from registered voters in Webster Groves. According to the city’s charter, the city clerk has 15 days once the petition is filed to determine whether it is signed by a sufficient number of electors. Once certified, the council has 30 days to consider the ordinance. Should the council fail to act, the council must call for a special election.
“We’re just asking for a citywide vote. That’s all we are asking for,” said Mazzarella. “This ordinance will have a tremendous impact on the city, and we think the people have a right to decide this issue — not just the city council.”
On a 5-2 vote, with Mayor Gerry Welch and Councilman David Franklin voting against the measure, the council passed a text amendment to the existing zoning code to allow for construction of two-family dwellings on conforming lots within the A4 district. The A4 district consists of smaller lot sizes in the city. About 68% of the city is zoned A4, although a large portion of those lots do not meet regulations in the zoning code, according to the city.
“The city of Webster Groves looked at the zoning code change because it was seeing a loss in the diversity of size and types of housing within the community,” according to a written statement from the city. “Smaller residential homes were being torn down and replaced with houses double the size or more.”
The city’s statement was released for the purpose of “correcting misinformation” on the A4 zoning amendment. The misinformation claimed by the city addresses regular newspaper advertisements placed by Mazzarella and the Webster Groves Residents Organization. The city, for example, takes issue with the May 7 advertisement in this newspaper that states: “Webster Groves City Council has rezoned all A4 single-family housing to duplex housing.” The city states it has not rezoned any property, but has modified language in the zoning code.
In addition to other items, the city rejects claims that “many of the proposals put forth by the city council are the result of several closed-door meetings,” stating that the zoning text code amendment went through a public hearing process and the approval process of both the planning commission and city council.
“Since Jan. 1, 2011, the Webster Groves Plan Commission and City Council have undertaken 36 code amendments through this same process,” according to the city statement.
The Webster Groves Residents Organization has also placed a number of past advertisements in opposition to the SG Collaborative redevelopment plan and the use tax that was rejected by voters in April. City council members recently considered placing the use tax before voters for a second time, claiming there had been a lot of “misinformation” being spread about the tax prior to the April vote.
Mazzarella said his group has collected about half of the necessary 428 signatures required to put the A4 zoning ordinance on the ballot, and will hold a signature drive throughout the day on Saturday, May 15.
“I think we have fundamental differences with city hall. They think they can decide these big issues by themselves. I don’t know why they would fear the vote of the people,” he said.
Mazzarella runs Decypher Genetics, LLC, out of his North Webster home on Dornell Drive. The home is located in close proximity to the planned redevelopment. He is also owner of Agrigento Properties, LLC, which is involved in the ownership, management, transfer, lease and sale of real estate, according to the state filing of his limited liability company. In addition to his own home, Mazzarella owns five other homes on Dornell Drive, according to St. Louis County tax records. Mazzarella said he restores homes and rents them at below-market value.