Residents packed a Des Peres Board of Aldermen meeting on Monday, May 8, to share opinions about an upcoming decision that will impact the sale of recreational marijuana in the city.
Following the legalization of recreational marijuana in Missouri, the Des Peres Planning and Zoning Commission was tasked with creating conditions for businesses seeking to sell recreational marijuana in the city. Those conditions were presented to the board of aldermen during a public hearing this Monday.
The recommended conditions are as follows:
• Operating hours from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
• Signage required detailing the prohibition of consumption on site
• 1000-foot buffer around churches, schools and child care centers
• 500-foot buffer around parks
• 300-foot minimum spacing between any two dispensaries
• Parking requirements as recommended by engineering firm Lochmueller Group
Under Missouri Amendment 3, individual cities can ban recreational marijuana if passed by its voters with a 60% majority during a presidential election. The Des Peres Planning and Zoning Commission recommended the matter be placed on the November 2024 municipal ballot.
Presently, Des Peres has only one facility seeking a conditional use permit to sell recreational marijuana — Root 66, a medical marijuana dispensary currently under construction at 12095 Manchester Road. The business was granted a permit to sell medical marijuana in August 2022, but requires a separate permit to sell recreational.
Dan Welsh, a lawyer representing Root 66, said the business was largely happy with the conditions, but requested the parking requirements be struck and instead allow a parking study to be performed later.
Planning and zoning also discussed two conditions that were ultimately not recommended for recreational dispensaries — requiring a 120-foot buffer from residential properties and a 120-foot buffer from “minor-oriented educational facilities.” The latter was designed to shield the children who attend Mathnasium, a tutoring center that shares a wall with Root 66.
Des Peres City Attorney Chris Graville said much of the discussion for these conditions centered on the definition of “unduly burdensome.” In short, the city cannot create conditions that are unreasonable for a business to be successful, nor can it effectively ban recreational marijuana from being sold in Des Peres by creating conditions too restrictive to meet.
Robert Barringer, who sits on the city’s planning and zoning commission, said that due to scheduling conflicts, three members of the commission, including himself, were not present at the meeting during which the conditions were voted on.
“All three of us would have voted in favor of a 120-foot buffer on residential and minor-oriented educational facilities,” said Barringer. “No one can argue that a 120-foot buffer is inordinately burdensome.”
Barringer suggested that the board of aldermen should include the additional buffer requirements, though he implied it might open up the matter to litigation.
“We’ve got competing interests here. So the question becomes, ‘Where’s the tangent point between those two interests?’” he said. “There’s not a person in this room who can tell you. It has to be adjudicated. I would argue the city of Des Peres should go in the direction of what it thinks is best for its citizens and let the cards fall where they may.”
Danger Or Misconception?
Numerous residents spoke during the public hearing to share their thoughts. Most speakers, such as pediatrician Pat Amato, expressed concerns about the dangers of recreational marijuana.
“We have no longterm studies to show it’s safe to use. I’ve seen many
teens who did not make it through high school because of marijuana use. I’m very concerned about secondhand smoke,” she said. “If this door opens, the citizens of Des Peres, and in particular, our children, need to be protected.”
Arlene Frossard blamed marijuana for her son’s failure to graduate from high school.
“He became a dope head. He did not go on to college. He could not keep a job. He’s 42 years old, and he’s still a dope head. He grows it in his basement,” said Frossard. “I’m just glad he’s still alive because we know it’s a gateway to stronger drugs.”
Sam Eversman noted the conditions for recreational marijuana facilities are extremely similar to those for medical facilities.
“I think the lack of a residential buffer in particular makes the ordinance deficient,” he said. “It seems to me the law makes a big difference between medical use and adult use, and I don’t think that’s been addressed.”
Many speakers said they feared the heavy security of Root 66 — including safety bollards, 24-hour surveillance, bulletproof glass and armed guards — indicates the business will attract crime.
But according to Joe Delia, president of Root 66, the business has not had one security incident at any of its four other area dispensaries. He also noted the Des Peres Police Chief spoke with seven other similar jurisdictions with dispensaries and not one of them had received a call for police in the past year.
“Our average age is generally 40-plus, middle income, and inside (the store) for only five to seven minutes,” said Delia.
Sheri McCann, who is over 60, said she uses medical marijuana to treat her arthritis.
“I’ve been to facilities that have such safety features. I’ve not seen people hanging around smoking pot. I’m assuming this place will generate revenue for the city of Des Peres. I’m sure someday we will need that as malls like West County Center’s revenues drop,” said McCann. “I am the face of the medical and recreational marijuana user of Des Peres, so if you think I’m going to cause great danger to the people who are going to be in the facility, please keep that in mind.”
Parker Ferguson said he is currently a second-year student at Harvard Law School and first tried marijuana when he was 14. Ferguson noted that alcohol accounted for 144,000 deaths last year in the U.S., but there was no debate swirling around its presence in society.
“Respectable people can come to very, very different conclusions about the value and dangers of marijuana in a community,” he said. “What is the solution when reasonable people disagree? Thankfully, our country in 1776 decided the solution to that problem. Disagreement will resort to resolving those differences through the democratic process. The residents voted to legalize recreational marijuana in the state of Missouri.”
John Stanley said he’s spent the past few years at the Washington University School of Medicine working on a collaborative study on the genetics of alcoholism and substance use. He cited several studies that found marijuana use reduces the use of opioids and reduces opioid death in states where it is legalized, and that underage use of cannabis has not gone up despite greater availability.
“I know people who are affected by cancer who use medical cannabis to get through their days. I know people who suffer from Parkinson’s who use it to be able to sit through an entire dinner with their families,” said Stanley. “There are businesses that have high security that have metal and armed guards. We call them banks. How concerned are we that our children are going to be shot at banks? I don’t believe it’s a sensible conclusion. It’s driven by misconception and fear.”
Aldermen will discuss and vote on the conditions for recreational marijuana facilities in Des Peres on May 22. The meeting begins at 7 p.m.