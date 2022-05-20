Several residents in Kirkwood, Glendale and Warson Woods spent Friday, May 20, clearing debris after large trees toppled when an EF-0 tornado hit area Thursday evening. Trees and homes were damaged, but no injuries were reported. Many residents were without power for the night. EF-0 is the lowest of tornado ratings.
The tornado started less than a mile from downtown Kirkwood around 5 p.m. on May 19, and moved northeast, crossing Manchester Road before dissipating after moving over Old Warson Country Club, according to St. Louis meteorologists.
The city of Kirkwood will be picking up storm debris that has fallen into the public right of way or on a city easement, but the city recommends residents contact a local tree service to have debris collected. Storm debris that is small enough can be broken up and/or mulched and placed into yard waste bags for collection.
The city of Warson Woods has placed a dumpster for yard waste in the parking lot of its municipal pool for resident use. City officials ask residents not to pile brush outside of the dumpster if it is full this weekend, and that the city will have another one available Monday.