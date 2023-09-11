Newest assessments show property in the city of Webster Groves is becoming more valuable, which will translate to higher bills for many. That’s according to city officials during Tuesday night public hearings to levy and establish the rate of annual property taxes to be collected for 2023 by Webster Groves and the Webster Groves Library District.
Residential property value has increased by 14.38%, commercial property value has increased by 6.02% and personal property has increased by 6.62% over the previous year’s valuations.
For a homeowner whose house is appraised at $392,696, the assessed value is $74,612 and the total taxes paid would be $5,572 — of which, the city would receive roughly $512, or about 9%.
Approximately 56% of the taxes paid go to the Webster Groves School District, and the WGSD Special School District receives about 14%.
While assessed value, which is set by the county assessor, is higher this year, city officials emphasized the increase is not because of a higher residential tax rate, which has historically shown declines over a 10-year period.
“I think it’s important to note, because we always hear the complaint that we’re raising taxes, but the city of Webster Groves is not raising taxes,” Council Member David Franklin said. “The difference is our assessed value continues to rise.”
More information about property tax and an interactive property value and tax data tool are available online at WebsterGrovesMo.gov/101/Property-Tax.