Several Kirkwood residents aired traffic and parking concerns at last week’s city council meeting concerning a new apartment building proposed for 300 N. Kirkwood Road.
The Kirkwood City Council on Thursday, Oct. 6, held a public hearing for Kirkwood Apartments, a 60-unit building with street level retail space planned for the northeast corner of Kirkwood Road and Adams Avenue, the current site of Commerce Bank.
The plan calls for demolition of the bank with a new, smaller bank to be constructed at the north end of the subdivided property. The apartment building would be located on the southern 1.44 acres.
Kirkwood Apartments would stand at four stories and 94,051-square-feet, with 5,365-square-feet of office and commercial space fronting Kirkwood Road. The residential units — a mix of one, two and three-bedroom apartments — would be contained on the top three floors, with 20 units per floor. Plans also call for a public fitness center, a swimming pool on the second floor, and a mixture of under-roof and at-grade parking in the rear of the commercial space.
The proposal’s 110 parking spaces, which meet city zoning requirements, were criticized by several nearby residents at the council meeting.
“My concern with the project is that it’s too dense,” said Phil Hutchison, who lives in a condo on East Adams Avenue. “This is America. We like our cars. I do not believe with all of the young people that this is going to be enough … I think they should come up with a lot more parking or you ought not to approve the project.”
Rich Vandergrift, who lives in the same condominium building, agreed the parking spots would not be adequate. Vandergrift also voiced worries about a fence between his property and the apartment site, which may have to be replaced during construction.
“My concern about destroying that and replacing it with a new fence is not the fence itself, but destroying the limestone foundation,” he said. “We have five different species of very mature trees along our side of the fence, some of them over 50 years old. If that fence is taken down and the limestone foundation is eliminated, those tree roots are going to be in jeopardy.”
Carla Hickman, who lives on North Taylor Avenue, said she is a frequent walker and fears traffic generated by Kirkwood Apartments would ultimately come down her street.
“I don’t know who did the traffic study, but I disagree,” she said. “Have any of you all ever sat during rush hour at the two lights between Washington and Adams? I don’t want North Taylor to become the road that people drive down to pass traffic.”
According to City Planner Amy Lowry, the city engineer received a traffic generation memo and determined the apartments would have minimal impact on roadways.
The Kirkwood City Council will vote to approve or deny an initial site plan for Kirkwood Apartments at its next meeting on Thursday, Oct. 20.