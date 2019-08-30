Assessed valuations rose sharply for both residential and commercial real estate in Kirkwood this year, but tax bills will not necessarily follow suit, reported Sandy Stephens, the city’s newly appointed director of finance.
Residential assessments rose 20%; commercial assessments by more than 15%, Stephens reported at an Aug. 15 public hearing held by the city council prior to its regular meeting.
“This was a reassessment year, and all of St. Louis County was shocked to see their assessments go up dramatically,” Stephens told the council.
However, “the city will not get a windfall from this increase in assessed values, because of the Hancock Amendment,” Stephens said. “We will be getting revenues equivalent to last year, plus an increase in the CPI (Consumer Price Index) increase of 1.9%.”
The Hancock Amendment is a provision of the Missouri Constitution enacted in 1980 by initiative petition. It requires that local taxing entities, such as municipalities and school districts, roll back their real estate tax rates commensurate to increases in assessed valuations, thus nullifying what otherwise might be revenue windfalls in reassessment years.
The municipal tax rate also was dampened by the retirement of some of the city’s debt, Stephens said. Debt service is one of the four components of the city tax rate, the others being the general fund, the police and fire pension funds and parks.
The aggregate rates (comprising all four funds) proposed for this year are 45.8 cents for each $100 of assessed valuation for residential property; 48.8 cents for commercial property; and 55.7 cents for personal property, Stephens told the council.
The council raised rates slightly in 2018, due to a revenue pinch. The residential rate was approved for 62 cents; commercial for 64.1 cents; personal property 64.1 cents.
This year’s rates included one proposed hike: Members of the Downtown Special Business District would pay 36.3 cents, an increase of 16 cents, Stephens said. The tax rate applies only to commercial real estate located within the district’s boundaries.
In a separate hearing, Stephens presented proposed rates for the city’s public library of 24.1 cents for residential real estate; 27.2 cents for commercial; and 35.5 cents for personal property.
All of the rates must be approved by ordinance before going into effect. A bill is scheduled to be introduced at the council’s Sept. 5 meeting.
Last year, the council exercised its right under what was then a new state law to restore a tax rate to a level previously approved by vote. The taxes supporting the financially stressed police and fire pension fund thereby were restored to their legal limits of 13.7 cents for residential and 15.7 cents for commercial real estate, and 18 cents for personal property. No comment was made about whether the same discretionary authority is likely to be exercised this year.
John Adams, the director of finance for more than two decades, retired Aug. 2.