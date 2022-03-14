A Kirkwood resident is asking for permission to continue training dogs in her yard following a hearing before the Kirkwood City Council on Thursday, March 3.
Lynn Thiele, who lives on North Clay Avenue, had already been training multiple dogs out of her home throughout much of the pandemic when she was shut down following a noise complaint in October 2021. According to Kirkwood City Planner Amy Lowry, Thiele then applied for a home occupation permit, which was denied because dog training is considered too close to dog grooming, which is specifically prohibited.
Thiele appealed to the Kirkwood Board of Adjustment, which denied her case, noting that even if approved, Thiele would be held to the conditions of home occupation, which require no more than one client in her home at a time and that all business must be conducted inside the home.
Thiele then appealed to the Kirkwood Planning and Zoning Commission to amend the zoning code to add animal training as an accessory use in single-family residential districts. The ordinance, as drafted, would allow Thiele to train up to 10 dogs out of her yard, which is fitted with synthetic turf, as well as out of her detached garage. She would be limited to the hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., among other stipulations such as maintenance and fencing.
The planning and zoning commission unanimously denied recommending Thiele’s request. The decision now rests in the hands of the Kirkwood City Council, which must approve the amendment with a two-thirds majority.
Thiele, a clinical therapist and single mother, attended the March 3 meeting to make her case. She said she started training dogs at her home in early 2020, as it became more difficult to socialize dogs during the pandemic.
“I started picking up the pups from these people’s home and brought them to my house. It started with five and it quickly grew,” she said. “As it was growing, I asked all my neighbors if they had any concerns or reservations about me having dogs in my yard a couple days a week and they were very supportive.”
Thirteen people spoke following Thiele, all in favor of allowing her to continue her dog training business. Many were neighbors who said they were unbothered by the presence of the dogs, or even enjoyed seeing the dogs interacting with their children.
“I live next door to her. We share a fence. She’s been an amazing neighbor and I have nothing but wonderful things to say,” said Lindsey Turner. “My kids adore her. The dogs are not a problem at all. My two year old naps with no issues.”
Numerous speakers were clients of Thiele’s from Kirkwood and Glendale. Kirkwood resident Kim Crawford said her Maltipoo, Cuzco, has greatly benefitted from Thiele’s services.
“I had a dog who was embarrassing to walk anywhere because he would bark at other dogs,” Crawford said. “Because of Lynn’s training, I now can go to the farmers market. I can go downtown. I can have lunch outside. There’s real value in having a business like Lynn’s in Kirkwood.”
The council also received a packet of 26 letters from neighbors and families in support of Thiele.
According to City Planner Lowry, the planning and zoning commission denied Thiele’s appeal because of concerns with the accessory use “being something anyone could apply for.” Should the council feel the same way, it could consider a special use permit instead, which would apply only to Thiele or her property and only require a simple majority to approve. The council will hold a first vote for Thiele’s proposal at its meeting on Thursday, March 17.