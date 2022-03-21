Webster Groves resident Lisa Picker is using her longtime love of creating Pysanky — often called Ukrainian eggs — to help provide relief for the people of Ukraine.
Picker is part of the United Nations of Eggers, an international group that meets virtually once a week to create Pysanky together at the same time. This type of egg decorating has been a tradition in Ukraine for thousands of years. Ukrainian legend says the more Pysanky that are created, the more evil that is driven from the world. Last week, more than 100 artists from 14 countries came together over a 30-hour period to create Pysanky for peace in Ukraine.
Picker will gift one of her Pysanky creations to those who donate at least $30 to Ukrainian relief efforts. Any organization helping Ukraine counts, but some suggested organizations include Doctors Without Borders, the Ukrainian Red Cross, Heart to Heart International, Water Mission, Mercy Corps and Mercy Chefs.
Residents should screen shot a photo send a receipt of their donation to Picker via email at picker.lisa1@gmail.com. Every $30 donated earns a chance in the drawing for the Pysanky. Picker will choose the gift recipient on April 2, and she will deliver it to the winner that day.