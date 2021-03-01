For Glendale officials, ensuring safety for emergency responders and others is worth continuing the long-time practice of the city paying for and performing snow removal on private streets.
City Administrator Benjamin DeClue said Glendale has seven private streets that this applies to — Monier Place, Highland Avenue, Glenkirk Lane, Frederick Avenue, Algonquin Wood, Glen Haven Drive and Berry Road Park.
Surprisingly, a Frederick Avenue resident has advocated that all those living on private streets should be paying Glendale for its snow removal services — one less cost that dips into the city’s coffers. The resident contends that those living on one of Glendale’s private streets are capable of paying for snow removal services, though not everyone agrees.
DeClue said the city has a long history of snow plowing all of its streets.
“Asking some of our long-time staff, they tell me that Glendale has always performed the snow removal on all streets in town,” he said. “This is to ensure our police department and fire department, as well as sanitation trucks, can access all areas in a timely manner after a snow event. Otherwise, these areas would be at the mercy of a private operator and their schedule.”
DeClue added that these streets make up a relatively low percentage of the total number of roads in Glendale.
“In 1967, the board of aldermen passed an ordinance authorizing the mayor to enter into contracts with private subdivisions for snow removal and street improvements,” he said, noting that no specific streets were identified nor was a cost proposed.
However, a review of the 1967 records doesn’t show evidence of any contracts having been signed, so DeClue said he’s unsure whether any contract was ever executed.
Glendale’s subdivision code prohibits the construction of new private streets.
“So this issue will never expand, only shrink, if any of the private subdivisions ever bring their streets up to full city standards and petition the board to accept the street as a public street,” he said.
DeClue added that snow removal along private streets is different than surface repairs to private streets.
“Snow removal is about ensuring the safety of the broader community and our first responders, and not improving someone’s property values or making a home more appealing at sale,” he said. “The residents of these private subdivisions pay the same property taxes as anyone living on a public street would, and removing snow is not an improvement to their private property.”
DeClue said that should a snow removal contract be required with private streets, the fee would likely be nominal.
“We have a reputation as doing an excellent job removing snow from our streets,” he said. “Dropping these private subdivisions from our snow removal program would not impact our salt/calcium chloride purchase, equipment needs or staffing needs in any material way.”