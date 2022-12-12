Recently, I went over to the Downtown Kirkwood Special Business District and mentioned the idea of having a trolley in Kirkwood. The woman said she received my letter and stated we need a hotel and two trains running in both directions.
I disagree with her opinion about the hotel. Where are we going to put one? There is the abandoned Down by the Station shop that has been closed for a few years now. Many naysayers say they don’t want a hotel because it would generate more traffic. Generating more traffic is true, but we need a much better public transportation system in Kirkwood, and we need it now. An increase in public transit in downtown Kirkwood cannot wait.
The initial proposed route I made a few years back would have been a nice place to start. And if you build a public transit route, people will want to set up shop and push for a transit stop close to their doors. The rubber-tired trolley we have had each year for the holidays had a very nice route. However, it didn’t make very many stops.
I think it’s time that we get to work and get something done so that if a hotel developer does want to build and have it within a minute or two walking distance from the train station, the hotel would notice the transit service and wish to add a hotel close to the station.
In my opinion, if we want to ease traffic congestion in Kirkwood, maybe going with a rubber-tired trolley system would be the best route to go. Have it run about three routes circulating throughout downtown Kirkwood, with one linking Kirkwood Inn with downtown Kirkwood and Schnucks on Manchester. So, let’s push city council to get this Kirkwood rubber-tired trolley operation started and have it run year round.
Patrick D. Richmond
Kirkwood