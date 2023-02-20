Most people are aware that car thefts are on the rise, but for most people, that’s where their involvement with the problem stops. Theresa Pfyl is not most people. Thanks to Pfyl, the Shrewsbury Police Department is preparing to distribute seven cases of steering wheel locks to residents.
Pfyl, a longtime Shrewsbury resident, contacted Shrewsbury Police Chief Lisa Vargas in December to donate a handful of vehicle steering wheel locks that her company wasn’t using. She also provided Vargas with information about the company from where they came. Vargas said thanks to Pfyl, the Shrewsbury Police Department was able to obtain seven cases of locks in less than two weeks.
Vargas recognized Pfyl’s exemplary actions with a citizen service award on Tuesday evening during a regular board of alderman meeting.
“She didn’t have to call, and she didn’t have to have that kind of concern for the police department, or more importantly, our residents,” Vargas said.
The police department is first attempting to contact residents whose vehicles were stolen to begin distributing the steering wheel locks. The department will then let other residents know the times and days they can pick up one of the remaining locks at the police department. Proof of residency will be required.