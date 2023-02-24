A question about whether the city of Webster Groves acted irresponsibly when handling contingency plans for out-of-service emergency vehicles has morphed into whether city officials are using intimidation to silence their critics.
Webster Groves resident Brian Grossenheider spoke publicly at a Feb. 7 city council meeting to express his concern with what he said were “irresponsible decisions by city leaders” in regard to recent lapses in providing the Webster Groves Fire Department with adequate emergency vehicles —first a fire truck, followed a week later by an ambulance.
Three days later, Grossenheider, a St. Louis County firefighter and paramedic, said that Webster Groves City Manager Marie Peoples placed a phone call to his fire chief complaining about his conduct after that council meeting.
Grossenheider said the call itself is a violation under any circumstance, and was especially surprising given the nature of his interaction with Webster Groves Fire Chief Brett Ellis following the council meeting. Grossenheider said he spoke to Chief Ellis for a few minutes after the council meeting adjourned, and described the interaction as a “mutual conversation, not a confrontation.”
Another resident, as well as an off-duty Webster Groves fire department employee, also participated in the conversation “and it ended amicably,” according to Grossenheider.
“I thought nothing of it, and no one said anything to me about it until three days later when my chief notified me of the call (from Marie Peoples),” he said. “I insist with 100% certainty that nothing I said that night, speaking as a concerned citizen, would justify any consequences in my professional life.
“I can only interpret Dr. Peoples’ call to my employer as a retaliatory act, due to my public criticism of her and the city council’s recent mishandling of public safety matters,” Grossenheider continued. “I view it as an intimidation tactic meant to bully me into silence.”
But city officials rebutted that. In a statement to the Times, the city council and Webster Groves Mayor Laura Arnold said that Peoples’ phone conversation with the fire chief of the Florissant Valley Fire Protection District, where Grossenheider is employed, focused on his “disrespectful and abusive interaction with the Webster Groves fire chief after the Feb. 7 city council meeting.”
The statement goes on to say that “at no time did Dr. Peoples request that Mr. Grossenheider be disciplined or removed from his position. She was providing information about treatment of a superior officer in hopes of mitigating relationships across fire operations.
“Residents are welcome to have direct and civil interactions with any city employee,” the statement continued. “When language becomes abusive or focuses on berating rather than having a conversation, we encourage those community members to find a more productive and respectful way of sharing concerns. We appreciate Dr. Peoples standing up for our chief.”
Prior to speaking at the city council meeting on Feb. 7, Grossenheider publicly criticized city leaders, including the city manager, on social media, authoring Facebook posts about the lack of a firetruck and ambulance, which generated hundreds of comments. He did so, he said, only after city officials stalled in addressing the issues.
Throughout, Grossenheider said he intentionally avoided any mention of his organization or union to make it clear that he was speaking only as a concerned resident of Webster Groves and an experienced first responder. As far as his place of employment, he said Peoples “went through the effort to find that out.”
Grossenheider said his chief assured him that he has every right to question his local government as a private citizen and that he should face no consequences at work for anything he’s said.
“Speech critical of local government is constitutionally protected, and I see it as a necessary part of civic duty when those in power fall short in their responsibilities,” he said. “Dr. Peoples’ attempt to suppress my speech, using her official role as city manager, certainly got my attention — as I’m sure it was intended to.”
For now, Grossenheider is investigating what recourse he has in response to actions he considers “incredibly unethical by someone in her position.” What he wants most, he said, is an apology.
According to Grossenheider, Webster city officials were notified on his behalf about the call made to his employer the day it happened, but none have contacted him directly to discuss the issue.
“They have not admitted fault on a single thing so far, and I’m sure they feel that doing so on this issue would compromise their position should this be litigated. But they might be surprised how far a simple acknowledgment of wrongdoing and an apology would go here,” Grossenheider said.
“If I had any indication that this matter was being taken seriously or would be addressed, I would have refrained from making the Facebook post about it,” he added. “Unfortunately, being called out on social media and pressured by upset citizens seems to be the only way to get this administration’s attention.”
More Concerns
Grossenheider published another post on Webster’s Community Connect Facebook page on Friday, Feb. 17, regarding the call to his employer. The city of Webster Groves responded to that post in the comments on Feb. 19, encouraging Grossenheider and others who expressed concerns to meet directly with City Manager Peoples.
“To date, no one in this thread has spoken with or written to her directly to discuss their concerns. She welcomes the opportunity to listen and share,” a portion of the reply stated.
While Grossenheider has concerns about being directed to meet with an individual whom he believes to be using intimidation tactics against him, he has told city officials he is willing do so.
As of the Times’ press deadline on Wednesday, Grossenheider said no meeting had been scheduled, but a city clerk had reached out to him Tuesday evening asking for his email address on behalf of Peoples.
The issue was not discussed by the city council during Tuesday night’s regular meeting, but Webster Groves resident Jen Audetat spoke during the public comments portion of the meeting to say that she is concerned with the city’s handling of emergency vehicles, as well as what she sees as an overreach and a misuse of power.
“I’m deeply concerned that we are giving carte blanche to someone to be able to call a fellow resident’s employer and say that they were out of line,” she said. “I think it is unacceptable, a gross overuse of your power and a complete disregard for the public service that you have been hired to do.”