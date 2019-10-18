The Webster Groves School District Board of Education finds itself in search of a new member/director, as Arnold Stricker announced at its Oct. 14 regular meeting that he is resigning.
Stricker, 62, who served as an educator and administrator over a 21-year career with the Fox School District, submitted a letter to the board, stating that he must vacate his seat due to a change in his residency.
Stricker served on the Finance Committee and was first elected to the board in 2016. He won a new, uncontested term in April, and his term is not due to expire until 2021.
“Dr. Stricker is a wonderful human being who took the role of board member seriously,” said District Superintendent John Simpson. “From day one, he was professional, had high expectations for everyone within the organization and was unwavering in his commitment to ensuring that this district meets our students’ academic and personal needs.”
Two former board members who were on hand for the meeting, Steven Loher and Michael Shipley, also praised Stricker for his service as did the current members.
The Webster Groves School District is accepting resumes from residents interested in filling out the term, which runs through April 13, 2020. The chosen candidate will have to run next April to retain the seat for the next two years.
According to district policy, those who usually receive notice of regular board meetings and other interested parties determined by the superintendent and board will receive notice of the board vacancy.
The district is also running a notice in local newspapers as well as using electronic communication to inform the community it is seeking candidates.