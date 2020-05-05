In our times of greatest need, the members of our military are often the first to help. We’ve seen it time and again and are witnessing it once more as the military mobilizes to help our healthcare system manage the massive influx of new cases of the coronavirus.
It’s precisely because of this unwavering dedication to public service that we need to do everything we can to protect our active military members and our veterans who have served. Unfortunately, one of the problems most hurting our veteran communities has been suicide by firearm.
Leaders in Washington have thankfully started to take action toward understanding and mitigating this tragic reality by approving $25 million to fund research into veteran suicides. Now, I hope Congress will continue to devote resources to this research, so that we can figure out the best ways to solve this crisis.
The most recent data on veteran suicides in Missouri from the Veterans Administration shows that 111 veterans died from suicide involving a firearm in 2017. For the sake of veterans, their loved ones, and their communities, it is time we dive further into this issue and better understand the ways it can be prevented.
I particularly hope I can count on Missouri’s elected officials in Congress, such as Senator Roy Blunt, to take the lead on this issue. Our veterans have given this nation everything they can, and we now owe it to them to understand and eventually solve this critical issue facing our veteran communities.
Matthew Masiel
Des Peres