Dear adults,
I learn about climate change in school. It is taught in ecology, AP biology, biology and Earth Science at my high school. It is a fact that it is happening and happening now. It is also true that it is human caused. Ninety-seven percent of climate scientists agree that it exists and is human caused (NASA). I am upset that some adults are set on ignoring something that clearly exists. Science tells us it exists, so stop using it to back up your views against human caused climate change. Please do your research on the subject before you form your opinions. AP biology has taught me many things including to look up to models such as Greta Thunberg. Activists such as Greta Thunberg are right; we need to act fast and we need to act now to preserve the earth.
Webster Groves