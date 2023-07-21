MoDOT will close the intersection of North Sappington and Manchester roads this weekend. The closure begins at 7 p.m. on Friday, July 21, and will last through 7 p.m. on Sunday, July 23.
The work was postponed from last weekend due to stormy weather.
MoDOT reports that crews will be removing and replacing pavement between North Sappington and Manchester Road.
East and westbound Manchester Road will remain open during the closure, but there will be no access to Manchester Road from North Sappington, and no access to North Sappington from Manchester, according to MoDOT.