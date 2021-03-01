If enough people in this country are serious about wanting to improve race relations, I would suggest a good start would be to require every student to take a Black history class to attain a high school diploma.
There are great swaths of this country where there are no Blacks. There is no interaction, no chance to learn. There is also precedent in America for busing Black students to predominantly white schools, but I would not recommend that because it would be much more cost effective to just require a Black history class.
In my opinion, a mandatory Black history class could be a potential solution to reconciliation. I am always looking for solutions.
Cindy Murray Olson
Webster Groves