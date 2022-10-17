The death penalty is not an effective deterrent, is fraught with racial bias and demeans us as a society. While I understand the deep, grief-borne need to avenge the worst crimes, I hope we can evolve as a society and consider other options.
This issue is illustrated in the case of Kevin Johnson, who is scheduled for execution for the murder of Officer McEntee, a family man, beloved by colleagues and community. I worked with Kevin Johnson at Kirkwood High School and was shocked by his actions. I knew him as quiet, respectful, trying to get his life together and a student who expressed gratitude for help given.
His horrific crime seemed an anomaly. In the opinion of many who knew him, it resulted from years of abuse and neglect, triggered by the trauma of his younger brother’s sudden death.
This explains, but does not excuse, his crime. He made a terrible choice and must face consequences. Kevin fully acknowledges his guilt and accepts responsibility for his actions. He asks to spend the rest of his life in prison, without a chance of parole, so he can positively impact others.
Former school administrators, teachers, his coach and a retired police officer who knew both Kevin and Officer McEntee have reached out to the governor requesting clemency.
Now in his late 30s, Kevin is a very different person. He has strived to raise his daughter from afar and become a positive leader in prison. The person scheduled for execution is not the same damaged, enraged teen who senselessly murdered a police officer.
Killing Kevin does not bring back Officer McEntee. It achieves revenge, but removes any hope that Kevin’s voice and subsequent actions as an imprisoned, much wiser adult can prevent others from making his mistakes.
Adele Hayes
Shrewsbury