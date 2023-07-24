A citizen recommendation has been made to close Trellis Lane at Frisco Avenue, with a stop sign placed at Trellis Lane and Oakland Avenue. Trellis resident Mark Rakers said he is concerned for the safety of children living on the street.
“I want my kids to be able to play safely,” he said. “They get off the school bus, and since there are no sidewalks, they have to walk in the street or people’s yards to get to their homes.”
Berry Road was closed to southbound traffic for three months in the spring as Ameren Missouri installed electrical lines underground under the Interstate 44 bridge at Berry Road.
The city of Oakland put up temporary barriers to allow only local traffic to Frisco and Lexington when the work started. The city then closed those streets completely until the work was finished in early May, and then removed the temporary barriers.
Rakers requested Trellis be closed at its intersection with Berry Road. The only point of entry would be from Trellis or other intersecting streets to the west.
Oakland City Administrator Helmut Starr said that to close a street, residents must have a petition signed by property owners and present it to the police and fire departments.
“They would have to do a study with the fire department to have authority and to make sure there was room for fire trucks to turn around or back out,” Starr said.
Rakers said he was willing to work to get that petition.
Regarding the stop sign, Rakers said there are no sidewalks on the Oakland Avenue bridge crossing Gravois Creek, and visibility is limited to those crossing the bridge.
“You’re dealing with people coming across the bridge with nothing to stop them,” he said.
Starr said potential changes to the bridge, or signs on it, would also need a traffic study, which would be done by the city of Kirkwood, which would then make a recommendation to its city council.
“Their traffic advisor would not recommend a stop sign there because there hasn’t been an accident,” Starr said. “Too many stop signs give drivers a false sense of security, and also, people are less likely to stop.”
Starr said the city could do a traffic count, which could be a basis for a stop sign.
Oakland Mayor Tom Steuby said the city would investigate doing a traffic count, as well as putting up a sign that would tell drivers their speed.