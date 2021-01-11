What has happened to my Republican Party? The better part used to stand for things like personal accountability, rule of law, states’ rights, and less government versus more.
Now? It was always imperfect, but I no longer recognize it. The worst part of this devolution has been otherwise intelligent Republicans abandoning principle to curry favor from supporters of a malignant narcissist who has successfully gaslighted the role of the forever aggrieved, despite having held the most powerful office in the world. A sociopath, appealing to everyone’s worst instincts, all the while defecating on this nation’s norms and mores, as he transformed “conservatism” into tribalism, with a rancid dollop of racism on top.
And our GOP “leaders?” Disgraceful. Beyond the collective cowardice of not acknowledging the obvious, they are actively engaged in pursuing causes doing damage to our democracy. With both eying 2024, first our attorney general needlessly joined a futile, seditious effort from Texas challenging another state’s election process. Next, our pandering senator also is promoting the cause of overturning a legitimate election. Both have done this ostensibly — and recklessly — using baseless fraud claims, ignoring 50-plus court rulings, recounts that confirmed outcomes and, oh yeah, the Constitution. Both faced the test of character versus ambition, and both have failed miserably in a way that transcends typical political posturing. This should sicken even the most cynical among us.
Blood will certainly be on the hands of Hawley, Schmitt and the rest if violence occurs because someone gets carried away thinking this kabuki theatre actually has legitimacy. In any case, I may be no Democrat, but I’ve cast my last vote for these impostor “Republicans,” and going forward will support any animal, vegetable or mineral that runs against them.
Paul Higgins
Glendale