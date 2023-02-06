With the recent shooting of a teacher by a first grader, we have seen the fulfillment of a Republican wish — the proliferation of guns in schools. It seems there has been little in the way of solutions offered by any Republicans. No talk of arming teachers, or more armed guards. Why is that? Clearly, this silence reflects their satisfaction with this outcome.
The conspiracy of Republicans at the state and national level, and the Supreme Court, is bearing the fruit they planted. In Illinois, we see many sheriffs suing to overturn a law limiting weapons of mass destruction. This will only perpetuate the risk of gun death for all of us.
While some commentators decry the failure of gun regulations in California in the wake of several mass shootings, about eight Californians in 100,000 die of gun violence. Missouri, with its refusal to curb the epidemic of these weapons, has a death rate of 24 in 100,000 from violence annually.
Given the failure of Republicans and the Supreme Court, the only reasonable conclusion is that this is the result they intend.
Alan Frost
Kirkwood