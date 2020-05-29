Thanks to Webster-Kirkwood Times editor Don Corrigan for his column about the 2020 Missouri Legislative Session in the May 28 edition! Republican politicians were wrong to put repealing Clean Missouri on the ballot. State Senator Koenig voted for this scheme, even though voters in his Kirkwood district voted in favor of Clean Missouri by 61 to 39%. Does Mr. Koenig think he is smarter than the voters in his district? Or does he just not care what the voters believe?
However, Senator Scott Sifton, who represents Webster Groves, Shrewsbury and Affton, voted against the repeal. I am glad that some elected officials respect our vote!
John Hickey
Webster Groves