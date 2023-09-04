Opening night for Heartland Art Club’s largest exhibition since 2019 was packed with a joyous crowd on Aug. 18.
With conversations floating in the air and refreshments to be enjoyed, attendees surveyed the art pieces hanging on walls for the Kirkwood club’s “RepreSensational Reception.” The national juried show will be on display at the gallery through Oct. 14, 2023.
The Heartland Art Club released a nationwide all-call for artists to submit their work for the reception. About 150 artists applied, and 82 pieces were selected and shipped for the gallery’s show. The selected works were juried and judged by New York resident Patrica Watwood, who has previously judged for the Heartland Art Club.
With various award categories such as Judges Merit, Honorable Mention, the David Cornell Memorial Award for Composition, and first, second and third place, the gallery gave out over $9,000 in cash awards plus merchandise awards.
“We work very hard to turn our money back from our members to our members,” said Mary Drastal, president of Heartland Art Club and Gallery. “So the money that we raise from our fundraising and memberships goes straight back into our organization and out to the artist members.”
The Heartland Art Club and Gallery, located at 101A W. Argonne Drive near the train station, opened five years ago. Open Wednesday through Saturday, noon to 5 p.m., Drastal said the Heartland Art Club’s mission is to be a voice for representational artists.
The club is a non-profit completely run by volunteers, whether it’s hosting the gallery or helping with communications, web design, education, finance, fundraising, membership and more.
“I’m so proud of this gallery and organization because we are completely volunteer and we have so many wonderful volunteers that work on our board and that run our committees,” Drastal said. “Our membership is very strong — we currently have close to 150 general and signature artist members. They support us and we in turn do everything we can to support them.”
One of the selected artists for the reception, Susan K. Rogers, has been involved with Heartland Art Club since its opening. A full-time artist, Rogers said she has been creating art forever and has loved art in grade school, high school and college. She is mainly self-taught, but loves taking workshops. Pastel is her most prevalent medium, but she also creates oil, acrylic and mixed-media pieces.
“The selected piece for the show tonight only took a few hours,” Rogers said. “When things are going well, a few hours are all you need. I live in Illinois and there are a lot of creeks, streams and a lot of quiet places. I think everybody can use a moment of pause, and that’s what inspired the piece.”
After recently seeing the “Barbie” movie, Rogers said she is still processing the message and found insight into her own life and work.
“As women, we tend to try and please everybody instead of pleasing ourselves, and especially after watching the ‘Barbie’ movie, I’m done with commissions,” Roger said with a laugh. “My favorite thing about being an artist is being able to do what I want to do.”
Anne Molasky is another artist whose work was selected for the RepreSensational reception. A full time artist, Molasky said she prefers to focus on one painting at a time, but some pieces need to be put aside until she resolves challenges and ideas.
“Becoming an artist was not a choice that I made one day,” Molasky said. “For me, it is a way of thinking and a way of responding to life. What I love most about being an artist is the process. When creating art, I am kept in the moment, and that is the best place to be.”
Painting custom portraits, landscapes and murals, Molasky is most proud of her “Goddess Within” series. The series of paintings convey the power of the female human, as Molasky draws emotion from models. To her, doing this is a powerful tool to convey her intent to the viewer.
“A woman’s willingness to expose their emotions and remain vulnerable is a sensual quality that they find engaging,” Molasky said. “It is human emotion that I intend to convey, for that is what lies at the core of human relationships.”
Molasky’s selected piece for the Heartland Art Club show is called “Goddess in the Making.” The artwork is about raising a goddess — a spirited, wise young girl.
“She is thoughtfully cautious,” Molasky said. “Her destiny is unknown, her spirit is evident and her wisdom was a gift at birth. She is strong, independent, and her potential is powerful. Her influence can change the world.”
Susan Wehrman is another among those selected for the “RepreSensational” reception. She is a founding member of the Heartland Art Club and also a signature member, wherein a member has their work juried in by the board and other artists. Her selected piece was done in colored pencil and took nearly 50 hours to complete. Wehrman has been creating art for about 12 years, and is now a full-time artist after retiring from a corporate job a year ago.
“As a child, I was passionate about paint-by-number kits,” Wehrman said. “So while everyone else wanted to go buy toys, I went to the shop and got those kits and I would do those all the time, nonstop. So that’s what really started me out, and then art classes at school. I have a corporate background so I didn’t go to art school or anything, but I’m fortunate to be mentored by a number of artists. ”
Wehrman is most proud of her pet portraits, which she donates to canine officers and military dog handlers. The owner of a golden retriever, Wehrman is going to be working on some pieces for the Golden Retriever National in St. Louis in 2025. The event consists of about 2,000 golden retrievers coming to Purina, and Wehrman will have golden retriever artwork for sale there.
“My favorite thing about my job is just creating art,” Wehrman said. “You see the world in a whole different way — everything potentially becomes a piece of art.”
To learn more about the Heartland Art Club, visit heartlandartclub.org.
Sim Khanuja, a 2023 graduate of Kirkwood High School, is a summer intern for the Webster-Kirkwood Times.