Nearly a year after sexual abuse allegations against several former Kirkwood School District teachers surfaced on social media, an investigation of the district’s handling of such cases revealed causes for concern.
The 16-page report, created by Kansas City consulting firm Encompass Resolution, identified 30 staff members accused of sexual abuse or inappropriate behavior over the past 50 years. The firm noticed inconsistencies in how investigations into those allegations were conducted, and found that students and staff members have concerns about reporting such accusations, particularly at the high school level.
While Kirkwood School District Board of Education President Jean Marie Andrews called the findings “difficult and disappointing,” the district is vowing to put changes in place going forward.
“It is my hope that tonight begins a healing process and a new chapter in changing our culture and providing students with resources so they are empowered to report any behavior that makes them feel uncomfortable. Schools should be a safe place for every student,” she said.
The findings by Encompass Resolution are the result of several months’ worth of feedback from hundreds of stakeholders including students, alumni, parents of past and current students, and past and current staff members. The firm also reviewed nearly 500 pages of posts from a Kirkwood High School alumni Facebook group and other social media where survivors shared their stories. Additionally, Encompass Resolution reviewed investigative files from the district spanning five decades.
“Our goal was not to re-investigate each reported matter, but to review the investigation files and the district’s process during the investigation,” said Encompass Resolution founder Ann Molloy, who presented a summary of the company’s findings during the Kirkwood School District’s Board of Education meeting on Monday, June 28.
Molloy had revealed preliminary findings at a board meeting in January. During that meeting, she said survey results confirmed what many survivors of sexual abuse had been insisting from the start — students are reluctant to trust staff when it comes to reporting such incidents. References to favoritism, a “boy’s club” and “the Kirkwood way” suggest that students fear they will not be taken seriously — or may even be retaliated against — should they come forward with allegations of sexual abuse against a teacher or coach.
Staff members also reported concerns with the district’s past handling of allegations, as well as concerns that the district might be protecting its reputation or the reputation of teachers over students. Encompass Resolution’s report specifically noted that one former administrator advised that in certain cases, a former superintendent was believed to have actively “protected” certain high school administrators alleged to have engaged in serious misconduct by influencing the way the investigation was conducted, as well as the outcome.
Molloy said her company noticed inconsistencies in how investigations were conducted, noting that some files were lengthy and others slight. Feedback from former and current human resources professionals revealed that they were not given specialized training for reporting or investigating sexual abuse cases, and some teachers and administrators appear to have been investigated more thoroughly than others.
“We have concerns about the adequacy of that training. It’s a specialized area. It’s not an easy thing to do. There are specific ways these areas should be investigated,” said Molloy. “Some files appeared to be incomplete — initiated, but abandoned when the accused staff member resigned or departed from employment. In some cases, there appeared to be a lack of curiosity for what was going on in that school.”
Molloy added that the physical filing system for sexual abuse investigations is inconsistent, with some files kept in a central location and others retained in separate places by building-level administrators.
“That system makes it virtually impossible to understand the historical landscape and track policy violations on an annual basis. That’s problematic,” she said.
Also concerning was the revelation that a majority of teachers and staff members are unaware that the district has a Title IX coordinator who handles reports of sexual misconduct. Title IX is a federal civil rights law preventing sex-based discrimination.
In response to preliminary findings, the Kirkwood School District has already initiated or scheduled staff for Title IX training. Encompass Resolution also made several additional suggestions: create a dedicated Title IX section of the website, update student handbooks and distribute hard copies to students, outsource sexual abuse investigations to third parties to eliminate bias, develop an electronic filing system and create consistent investigative processes.
Kirkwood School District Superintendent David Ulrich thanked Encompass Resolution for its services, noting the district would release the full contents of the report for public viewing.
“It is clear we have a lot to review as a team,” he said. “I can assure the board that I will go back where appropriate and take a look at the steps that were taken, and clarify and rectify the steps including, where necessary, engaging a third party.”
The full Encompass Resolution report can be viewed at www.kirkwoodschools.org.
“Hard For Me To Tell”
For sexual abuse survivor and Kirkwood High School alumna Katie Pappageorge, it’s a step in the right direction.
“It felt really good that they (the district) released the report. This is the first real indication of transparency that I’ve seen from the district,” she said. “The fact that they’re willing to expose these problems speaks very well of Dr. (Howard) Fields and Dr. Ulrich.”
Pappageorge, who started high school at age 12 after skipping two grades, was among the first to sound the alarm about past abuse on the Kirkwood High School Alumni Facebook page last July. In her post, Pappageorge accused former drama teacher Christopher Stephens of “grooming” her and sexually abusing her over a period of several years in the 1990s.
Following Pappageorge’s post, several other former students said Stephens had also abused them. Stephens was investigated and resigned in 1998, though the reason for his departure was never disclosed to students or parents. He was charged in October 2020 with eight felonies related to his abuse of Pappageorge and other students.
Other alumni came forward with additional stories of sexual abuse involving other staff members, ultimately sparking the district’s commitment to an investigation.
Pappageorge, now 37, said she views Molloy’s recommendations as “a good start,” but not enough to change the culture and climate of the Kirkwood School District.
“Doing training is the bare minimum. It’s what any school district is supposed to be doing. It’s not what you do when you have a legacy of not handling abuse complaints well,” she said. “Is this stuff dealt with publicly? If there’s another sexual abuse case and that perpetrator is left there for years or the district just lets him walk away and doesn’t let the community know that abuse happened, that says more than anything. When you have a pattern of ignoring this, you have to establish an equally positive pattern.”
Though Pappageorge would like to see apologies, and possibly compensation, issued to survivors, most of the change she’d like to see lies in the overall climate and culture of the Kirkwood School District. She’ll be keeping a close watch on progress to see if the district makes good on its promises.
“I feel like this is a good step, but is this a step they’re taking because there’s a lot of media attention or concern over their reputation, or is it a step they’re taking to actually rectify this?” she said. “If in a year, five, 10 years from now they’re still improving their treatment of sexual abuse survivors … if we see that, we’ll know it’s real. But at this moment, it’s hard for me to tell.”