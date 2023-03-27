The Kirkwood School District Board of Education is considering updating its policy about reporting and investigating child abuse and neglect, including alleged staff sexual misconduct against students. The revisions would allow such allegations not to be reported to the Children’s Division for the division to investigate.
The Missouri School Boards Association (MSBA) developed the revisions. To prevent false reports, the revisions would require that staff have knowledge about the incident or awareness of reasonable cause before reporting. The policy would prohibit internal investigations until a report has been made, though, allowing allegations to remain unaddressed.
The district has a recent history of alleged sexual misconduct. Per a consultant, the district responded to “new and current allegations about current staff members” in 2020. The consultant was directed to focus on internal reporting and investigative processes instead of staff conduct. The board has not tightened the personal boundaries policy since 2012. Yet, the government accountability office states that doing so is a “critical first step” in eliminating adult sexual misconduct in schools (2014).
The proposed policy treats personnel the same way as parents, but the position of personnel is different. The power differential between the alleged perpetrator and survivor contributes to the alleged acts’ devastation.
There are better ways to prevent false reports. Education law expert Robert Shoop recommends that policy prohibits students from making false allegations (2004). The MSBA states that students making allegations implies reasonable cause in most cases, but that statement is insufficient to prevent the suppression of real incidents.
Students’ safety should be the focus. There is a need to require that all allegations of staff sexual misconduct be reported to the Children’s Division for the division to investigate first, with information communicated to the board and the superintendent. Giving staff the leeway not to report would allow allegations to go unaddressed.
Jennifer Kocher - Kirkwood