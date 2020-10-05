The sinking of the Titanic was a big blow to the world when the disaster happened on April 14, 1912. Over 1,500 souls lost their lives on that fateful night.
I think the Museum of Transport should build a super large-scale model of the ship in honor of those who lost their lives. Rather than trying to salvage more from the wreck, maybe a 1/16-scale model of the great ship would be the best way to show to the general public what life was like when ship travel was very popular.
Patrick D. Richmond
Kirkwood