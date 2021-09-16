The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis will honor the life and legacy of longtime artistic director Steven Woolf in a special public memorial, “Remembering Steven —Celebrating A Life in the Theatre” — on Saturday, Oct. 16, at 11 a.m. on The Mainstage at the Loretto-Hilton Center, 130 Edgar Road in Webster Groves.
The service will also be streamed live for those unable to attend. Details on the live stream will be posted on The Rep’s website prior to the event.
Seating will be limited. The Rep requests that all attendees RSVP in advance. Those interested in attending may RSVP via Google Form. Out of an abundance of caution, all of The Rep’s COVID safety guidelines will be observed. Attendees will need to bring a photo ID, as well as proof of vaccination or proof of a negative COVID-19 test.
For 33 seasons from 1986 to 2019, Woolf shepherded more than 300 shows onto The Rep’s stages before retiring in May 2019. Woolf died on July 12, 2021, at age 75 after a short illness.