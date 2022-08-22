Diane Sperber’s letter of last week, replete with debunked right-wing disinformation, shows how you can’t get to the truth by spreading lies. The truth about Russian interference in the 2016 election is already out there, but many Trump acolytes refuse to accept it.
Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s 18-month investigation into Russian influence in the 2016 election resulted in at least 33 individuals being indicted or pleading guilty, including five Trump advisors who sought compromising information on Hillary Clinton. It also showed that during the 2016 campaign, 16 Trump family members and close advisors, including his daughter Ivanka, her husband Jared Kushner and Trump-appointed Attorney General Jeff Sessions, met and conspired with Russians who had connections to or served in Russia’s Federal Security Service, formerly the KGB, in order to dig up dirt on Hillary Clinton. Sessions even had to recuse himself from the Russian investigation due to his meeting with the Russian ambassador.
If Ms. Sperber chooses, she can go back and see how Trump denigrated his own intelligence services, both civilian and military, when they tried to warn him about Russian collusion in the 2016 election. Having served in military intelligence myself, I find the disgraced ex-president’s actions disgusting. And let us not forget Trump’s slavish and fawning praise of the villainous Vladimir Putin, which continues since he was fired by sentient voters in 2020.
We are all entitled to our own opinions, but not to our own facts. Repeating and promulgating known falsehoods will never get Ms. Sperber to the truth she so desperately seeks.
Ed Olsen, MSgt, USAF
Affton