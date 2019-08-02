Art, music, food, fun and games provided a good backdrop for The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis’ summer block party where community members could get to know The Rep’s new artistic director.
Hana S. Sharif, who was most recently the associate artistic director at Baltimore Center Stage, is taking the helm at The Rep following longtime artistic director Steven Woolf, who retired at the end of the 2018-19 season.
The Rep named Sharif as the new artistic director last year, but the block party on July 25 provided theater-goers and community members an opportunity to meet and mingle with her. The block party also included backstage tours, short theatrical performances, live music, food, games and activities for children.
“I am thrilled to join The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis family,” Sharif said when she was hired. “The Rep has a long-standing reputation for beautiful storytelling, extraordinary production values, and a dedicated board and staff.”
Sharif’s multi-faceted theater career includes roles as an artistic leader, director, playwright and producer. During her time at Baltimore Center Stage, she directed acclaimed productions of “Pride and Prejudice,” “The Christians” and “Les Liaisons Dangereuses.”
The 2019-20 season at The Rep includes “Angels In America: Parts One and Two,” “The Lifespan Of A Fact,” “Feeding Beatrice,” “The Ant and the Grasshopper,” “Pride and Prejudice,” and “The Elves and the Shoemaker.”
For tickets, dates, show times and more information, call 314-968-4925 or visit www.repstl.org.