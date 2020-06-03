The St. Louis County Department of Public Health recently announced new guidelines for the reopening of several classes of business.
Guidelines for gyms and fitness centers, food establishments and bars, businesses restricted by capacity limitations, youth sports and adult sports are now available online.
More guidelines for other business types will be announced soon.
Substance Use Assistance
According to the health department, unintended consequences of social distancing and isolation throughout the COVID-19 pandemic can include increased substance use, experimentation and even relapse for those in treatment and recovery. To help people find support facilities, the Drug Enforcement Administration St. Louis Division, along with community partners, has launched a website that pulls together resources for St. Louis Metro residents.
WithYouSTL.com is a community-based resource website that provides information on everything from substance use prevention, treatment providers, and free naloxone distribution locations, as well as where to find food pantries and other help.
St. Louis County Department of Public Health also offers assistance to those at risk by providing Naloxone, or Narcan, through the AnyoneCan initiative. This provides free Naloxone, or Narcan for anyone who requests it. Narcan is a simple medication that reverses the effects of an opioid overdose and available now. Additional information can be found here.
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services hotline can be reached at 877-435-8411. For more information, visit the St. Louis County COVID-19 website at stlcorona.com.