Kent's Grade: C
Genre: Horror/Thriller
Rating: Not Rated
The Plot: Mild-mannered David (Brian Landis Folkins) doesn’t have much time for himself after taking care of his aging mother who struggles with dimentia. Tethered to his home, he escapes to his basement apartment. While at Video Rendezvous, a local video dating store, David chances upon a video called “Rent-A-Pal.” Taking a chance, David brings it home to discover a video of Andy (Wil Wheaton), someone who will listen and with whom he can somewhat interact. With the help of video friend Andy, David realizes that he has been neglecting his own needs. With a new female friend, Lisa, and Andy to “hang” with, David is pushed to decide what kind of life he deserves.
Kent's Take: “Rent-A-Pal” is a duck-billed platypus. This film begins like a nostalgic look back at 1980s video dating and the clunky transition we all made into a cyber society. Then it morphs into a sad-sack story of a lonely man relegated to caring for a mean mother while the world passes him by. Finally, it transforms into a horror climax that lacks a set-up and punch to really drive home the horror.
Although the acting is fine, with Wil Wheaton exhibiting his acting chops to skillfully draw us into his world, the story itself meanders as it tries to be a wolf in sheep’s clothing.
We indeed feel for David and understand his connection to his video friend Andy, but as he begins to slide into the realization that his caregiving for his unappreciative mother has come at a steep price, he begins to wallow in self-pity and frustration. Where the film lost me is in its failure to my “common sense” rule.
At the same time that David’s friendship with Andy blossoms, so does his relationship with the kind, thoughtful real person, Lisa (Amy Rutledge). When David is forced to choose between his video friend and his real one, the reasoning behind his decision is never really shown, forcing both disappointment and a head scratch.
The production is solid and the direction doesn’t drag the story — in other words, this film had potential, but finds itself relegated to a dusty video bin near you.