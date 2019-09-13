Proposed renovation of the 5.3-acre Colonnade Shopping Center, 11311 Manchester Road, had too many unanswered questions to gain approval from the Des Peres Board of Aldermen on Sept. 9.
The 33,271 square foot development includes a 3,400-square-foot Chase Bank on the northeast corner, next to Central Bank. Also proposed is mixed use retail. Rib City and Subway will remain at the shopping center and an Italian restaurant will occupy the current Girard’s Restaurant space.
George Stout, representing Gershman Properties, owner of the center, wants 167 parking spaces which would be four parking spaces per 1,000 square feet.
In 1998 the board changed the city’s parking requirement to five spaces per 1,000 feet after the former Freddie Froghammer’s Restaurant in the Harwood Center opened and exceeded the center’s parking capacity.
City Administrator Doug Harms said the planning and zoning commission was unaware of the change when it approved Colonnade Center’s proposal.
Stout asked that their parking request be grandfathered in to allow for the occupancy permit.
“We have had no parking issues in that center since the nail salon closed,” Harms said. “But if they replace Girard’s with a fine white linen Italian restaurant and it’s more successful, there could be parking problems.
Alderman John Pound asked if the bank could be moved farther east to allow more parking spots for Rib City.
“The parking lot is losing 17 spaces to the bank, and I would think they would be concerned about that,” Pound said.
The proposal also includes an access to the Schnuck’s parking lot in Des Peres Corner. Alderman Patrick Barrett said that would be “dangerous with children and the elderly crossing from Schnuck’s to the parking lot.”
Harms said the cross access was mandated by the city when Schnuck’s built their store,
“We did that with a number of shopping centers to let people go from center to center without getting on Manchester Road,” he said.
Alderman Dean Fitzpatrick questioned the need for another bank in Des Peres.
“Chase wants a presence in St. Louis,” Stout said. “They are everywhere, and this is an investment in the property, it’s a nice building and not a traffic generator like a fast food.”
The board voted to table the proposal until the September 23 meeting.