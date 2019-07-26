After 34 years of service to Kirkwood and surrounding communities, the Carmelite Child Development Center is undergoing a major renovation.
The school, located at 1111 N. Woodlawn Ave. in Kirkwood, is owned and operated by the Carmelite Sisters of the Divine Heart of Jesus, with students aging in range from 2 to 5. The Carmelite Sisters provide children with a home away from home where they receive “a mother’s love.”
After reviewing the needs of the children, the Sisters decided to renovate the school this summer, including security, plumbing, electrical and front office space.
Curriculum upgrades are also coming soon, including an atrium for Catechesis of the Good Shepherd.
“We are so excited to welcome all of our families back to our school and to enjoy the new and improved learning environment,” said Director Kristen Wollaeger.
In their work at the school, the Sisters follow the foundress of their order, Blessed Maria Theresa, who says:
“There is hardly a task more important and of graver consequences than the training of children or the education of youth.”
Anyone interested in learning more can visit www.carmelitedaycare.org or visit the school on Facebook.