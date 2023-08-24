Frick-Lytle-Langer, Renate (nee Schlicht) age 86, passed away on Monday, Aug. 14, 2023, in St. Louis, Missouri, with her children, grandchildren and niece by her side after complications from a fall.
Renate was from Munich, Germany. She was married to Hans Frick from Stuttgart, Germany, for 49 years before he passed away in 2006. They immigrated to the U.S. in 1959 so that Hans could study theology and social work at Eden Seminary and Washington University.
Hans immersed himself in church work and community service in Kansas City while Renate taught German at UMKC and Park College.
They retired in Los Gatos, California, and became involved in refugee resettlement work.
In 2019, Renate moved to the Algonquin apartments in Webster Groves, where she developed a close network of friends, including her beloved companion, David Wichman. They shared a special friendship and love in this last season of her life. He remained at her side until the end of her life.
Throughout her life, Renate was passionate about many things. At the forefront was her family. She had a contagious spirit and a love that would light up a room. Her joy and laughter were infectious. She was guided by her firm belief in spiritual transcendence through the presence of Jesus Christ.
In addition to her late husband Hans, she is preceded in death by her second husband, Rev. Dr. Bill Lytle and her third husband, Dr. Glenn Langer.
She is survived by her three children, Madeleine (Rick) Grucza of St. Louis, Mia (Stu) Crum of Spring, Texas, and Peter Frick of Kansas City, Missouri; her grandchildren, Katherine (Cory) Fox of Spring, Clayton (Jessica) Crum of Spring, and Alexander Grucza of St. Louis; along with four great-grandchildren; her two brothers, Peter Schlicht of the Philippines and Eberhard (Gaby) Schlicht of Munich; niece, Christina Schlicht of St. Louis; and many devoted friends and family members.
Gifts in memory of Renate can be made to “Renate’s Circle of Love Fund.” Mail to: Welcome Neighbor STL; 3672 Arsenal St. ; St Louis, MO 63116 to help resettle refugees in the St. Louis area.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, at 2 p.m. at Second Presbyterian Church, 4501 Westminster Place, St. Louis, MO 63108. All are welcome. There will be a reception at the church afterwards.