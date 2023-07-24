I haven’t lived in Webster Groves since 1975, but my dad did until he died two years ago, so we made frequent trips back.
The letters to the editor section of the Webster-Kirkwood Times reminds me of all the things I like about my hometown.
I am always encouraged by the progressive sentiments expressed by many of the letter writers, especially in their responses to the “anti-woke” correspondents who now regularly display the strong sway the far-right media sadly holds over some of our citizenry.
We’re living in strange times, but I like to think that in the end, logic will prevail. I just hope I live long enough to see it.
John Bennett
Portland, Oregon