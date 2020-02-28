Today we pay tribute to a genius you’ve probably never heard of, but who has had a profound impact on modern society and has personally saved me countless hours of pain and suffering. I have invoked his greatest invention twice in this paragraph alone.
I am speaking of Larry Tesler, the computer scientist who created the cut-and-paste command on your computer. He performed his final “control-alt-delete” last week at the age of 74.
Sure, our parents had it rough when they trudged five miles through two feet of snow to and from school each day. That is, after completing their milk and/or newspaper delivery routes. And without even a non-fat latte with caramel drizzle to warm them in between.
But — and I am now speaking directly to our young readers — that was NOTHING compared to living in a world without cut-and-paste. You have no idea how tough life was back then.
I remember writing rough drafts by hand with only loose leaf paper, a #2 pencil and, if I could find it, my pink eraser. I remember getting in trouble when I brushed the heap of eraser shavings to the floor. I remember my solution was to make a LOT fewer edits back then. Yes, a writer’s motivation can take many forms.
I remember typing up final drafts on my mother’s IBM Selectric typewriter, which had the most state-of-the-art design feature at the time — a correction key that made it possible to fix typos without correction fluid. I remember how that correction key made me the most popular girl on the college dorm floor during finals week.
I remember being terrified at my first job when my boss announced we writers were getting personal computers outfitted with software called WordPerfect for DOS.
Yes, I remember DOS. OK, I don’t remember much. It had to do with floppy discs. A dot matrix printer may have also been involved. I mean, it’s not like we had a 56K modem we could use to dial up a connection to the World Wide Web so we could Ask Jeeves what in the heck this was all about.
I remember how clever I thought I was a few years later when I created my family’s first email address: jeffrode@aol.com, which was based on our street’s name. I presumed we were limited to one email address per household and wanted to snag this one before my neighbors thought of it.
I remember how uncomfortable it felt for jeffrode@aol.com to send emails to business associates like MissPiggy867-5309@hotmail.com orDestNed4Heaven@progidy.net.
I remember feeling grateful to the person who made it socially acceptable to use your own name in your email address. Also, the SpellCheck person. And let’s not forget the Hidden Figures math lady. Like Larry Tesler, they were all smart. They are my heroes.