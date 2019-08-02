Once upon a time, there stood an old, red mill near the corner of Rock Hill and Manchester roads.
If that reads like the opening line to a fairy tale, it’s not because the mill in question was a confection of Mother Goose. It’s because this landmark truly existed, but most of the evidence for it lies in the memories of people who grew up in the mid-20th century.
Dave Whitaker, 71, and Brad Pring, 68, are two such people. The intervening years have taken the boyhood friends away from Rock Hill: Whitaker to Tennessee, Pring to Cottleville. But time hasn’t erased their memories of a place where they shared many formative hours. In fact, the mill —and that there seems to be no permanent record of it — has become an itch they can’t scratch.
“If you would ask me to name a landmark of Rock Hill, I’d say Carl’s Hot Dog Stand (now Carl’s Diner on Manchester) and the Red Mill. It’s hard to comprehend that there are no photos of it,” Pring said.
“The older I get, the more it nags me,” said Whitaker. “I’m not working on a compendium or writing a book. But I want to see it mentioned and, if possible, have a picture of it that could be displayed by the Rock Hill Historic Preservation (Commission.)”
The mill, according to Pring and Whitaker, stood at 9605 Manchester Road. Service businesses and a Domino’s Pizza restaurant now occupy that space. The April 25, 1968, issue of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported on the fire that destroyed the mill. The same article reports that its last known occupant was Jay Gee Inc., which used the building for storage. The company is now located in Kentucky and no representative with information about the Red Mill could be identified.
“There was an elderly gentleman who lived on the second floor whom we got to know fairly well, so it was used as a residence for a time,” Whitaker said. “We don’t know if he was a squatter or if he was caretaker of the mill who was compensated with free rent.”
Whitaker said the man kept Belgian rabbits and even performed magic tricks, including pulling the rabbits out of a top hat.
Whitaker said the builder and original owner of the mill is unknown to him but that his “best educated guess” places it in the 1890s.
“It was a functional mill because of the intricate gear work and the fact that the ‘sails’ still turned,” he said.
Another local person who recalls the mill – and even possibly who constructed it – is Kip Ruhl of Kirkwood. His wife, Robin, said that her husband was one of three college friends who rented the basement of the mill in 1966 from its builder, a man named Ernest Von Schuman.
“Ernest told them that he sat down with a roll of butcher paper and a stub pencil and designed (the mill),” Robin Ruhl said. “He told them that it was his heritage and he felt compelled to build a windmill. He said his parents gave him the money to build it and the base for the windmill blades would rotate so as to catch the wind from whatever direction it was coming.”
Von Schuman apparently was the “squatter” that Whitaker and Pring recalled living at the mill because their recollections and Ruhl’s corroborate on two points: Von Schuman was a magician who performed in Gaslight Square and he enjoyed “a cocktail.”
Pring said the old red mill was somewhat similar in appearance to the more famous Bevo Mill on Gravois Road in St. Louis, though the Bevo was essentially ornamental, not a grain-grinding mill as the Red Mill apparently was designed to be.
The mill’s location begs questions about the nature of the community at the time of its construction, as Rock Hill was not incorporated as a village until 1929. Ruhl recollects that Von Schuman built the mill to honor his heritage.
“We do know that in its latter years it was operated as a tavern and as an upscale restaurant where apparently a lot of people used it as a wedding venue,” Whitaker said.
Ruhl suggested that for a time in the 1950s the mill drew a motorcycle crowd.
Memories notwithstanding, photographic evidence of the mill is still lacking. Whitaker needs this in order to make his case to the Rock Hill Historic Preservation Commission. He invites anyone with information about or photos of the Old Red Mill to contact him at whitakerd151@gmail.com.