I want to share something that happened to me the other day that really moved me. I was at church Sunday morning before the service talking with my friends when we noticed someone walking toward the front doors. He was a tall man with a shaved head and a ponytail on top. He wore a faded plaid button down shirt, untucked, and dirt-stained blue jeans.
He came up to the doors and we let him in. We shook his hand and introduced ourselves, and he told us his name — we’ll call him Chris here. Chris then asked to use the restroom. We obliged, and shortly afterwards he left.
We resumed discussing various topics. I then saw Chris out of the corner of my eye. He was in the back of the church lot. I pointed him out to the man I was talking with at the moment, and we watched as Chris picked up sticks.
One of us went outside and approached Chris again. The man spoke with him for a second, then the two of them could be seen coming back toward the doors together. Chris came back inside. We invited him to join us for worship, and he entered the sanctuary.
He sat in the back pew next to mine, closely listening to our pastor deliver the sermon. He prayed, sang and read the Gospel with us. When it was over, we wished him well. As I left and went down the road a bit, I noticed Chris walking down the sidewalk. He held a bag in his left hand that we had given him, and his coffee cup in the other. He had a bright smile on his face.
Remember, always show kindness to others. God is watching. Make him proud. Spread his love and grace.
Gavin Sims
Kirkwood