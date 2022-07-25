The North Webster Neighborhood Coalition acknowledges and thanks the citizen who alerted the Webster Groves Police Department to the damage by fireworks at the newly renovated basketball court at Ivory Crockett Park over the July 4th weekend. (Webster Kirkwood Times, Area Crime Reports, July 16-21, p. 14)
The North Webster Neighborhood Coalition works closely with the city of Webster Groves and the police department to make Ivory Crockett Park a safe and clean place that may be enjoyed by young and old alike. We want families, parents, children, teens, everyone to be comfortable using the park. The recent renovations were a gift from the city and are truly appreciated. We don’t want to see them in a bad state due to vandalism.
We encourage all Webster Groves residents to be vigilant and to report destructive behavior and vandalism in our parks.
We also invite all Webster and Rock Hill residents to our monthly meetings, held at Webster-Rock Hill Ministries, the first Thursday of each month at 7 p.m.
Connie Evans, Secretary
North Webster Neighborhood Coalition