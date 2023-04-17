We have read many articles lately about our state legislators passing legislation regarding transgender children and their parents. They talk like they are experts on this topic.
Trans people and their parents are not perpetrators — they are victims. Why are legislators trying their hardest to make life more difficult? These victims deserve great sympathy — not accusations.
Many victims are so distraught they contemplate suicide. Do the legislators really think they know more than trained professionals and these victims? Have the legislators even studied this crisis, or just relied on their lifelong biases?
Martin Walsh
Glendale