I was reading that a contemporary chronicler, writing about the chaos in England at the time when King Edward II was deposed (1327), reported:
“Thieves, murderers and all manner of criminals did great damage, knowing that no one would stand in their way or bring them to justice.”
These words made me think immediately of the inadequacy of police protection, “no one to stand in their way,” and the failures of prosecutors and judges (“no one to ... bring them to justice”) in St. Louis County and the city of St. Louis.
Are we beginning to relive the Middle Ages?
Daniel Sheerin
Kirkwood