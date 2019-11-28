Tired of having VHS tapes from past holidays sitting on your shelves? The Webster Groves Public Library can help bring those tapes to new life.
Visit the library between 2 and 4 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 7, for a holiday open house and a demonstration of the library’s new video transfer equipment.
The transfer process takes as much time as the original videotape to complete, so library staff members will only be demonstrating how everything works on Dec. 7.
After Dec. 7, the equipment will be available for transferring VHS tapes to DVDs. The best part is that there is no charge for the transfer, other than supplying blank DVDs for the transfer.
The video transfer equipment was purchased by the Friends of the Webster Groves Public Library. Members of the group will host the Dec. 7 open house. Information about Friends’ membership will be available at the event.
Other community activities of the Friends include the year-round Library on Ice at the Webster Groves Recreation Center and the Little Library on Deck at the Webster Groves pool during the summer.