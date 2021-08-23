The Kirkwood School District plans to utilize $664,499 of COVID-19 relief funding to address student needs during the 2021-22 academic year.
Bryan Painter, assistant superintendent of curriculum and instruction, broke down the plan at an Aug. 16 board of education work session.
Painter reminded the board that the plan is informed by data collected over the last 15 months. The data suggests that young elementary students were the most affected by learning loss during the pandemic. While not as dramatic, literacy and math scores were down across upper elementary and middle school students as well. Many high schoolers struggled with engagement, with higher-than-average levels of low and failing grades. Lastly, students with disabilities and students of color appear to have been affected disproportionately by the pandemic.
Relief funding, also known as ESSER-III funding, will be used to:
• Research and develop professional learning to support equity, inclusion and wellness
• Certify staff to supply mental health training to students
• Improve classroom libraries
• Implement comprehensive literacy and math programs
• Hire retired teachers for small group tutoring sessions in grades K-8, with additional access to online tutoring through St. Louis County Library and tutor.com
• Hire support staff at Kirkwood High School to monitor student recovery efforts
• Expand online options for students
• Perform early intervention screenings for pre-K learners
The district will be left with roughly $515,000 of ESSER-III funding to spend over the next two years to continue to respond to student needs.
Social-Emotional Supports
The Kirkwood School District has many resources available for students struggling in the pandemic environment, according to Matt Bailey, assistant superintendent of student services. Bailey went over the roles and responsibilities of social-emotional support staff during the Aug. 16 meeting.
The district currently employs numerous guidance counselors who typically serve as the first point of contact when a student is struggling. The district employs one guidance counselor per elementary school, with two at Robinson and North Glendale elementary schools; one per grade at the district’s two middle schools; and one per grade level at Kirkwood High School. Guidance counselors may refer students to social workers or external therapists, or help with academic advisement and crisis intervention, testing, scheduling, transcripts and the graduation process.
In addition to guidance counselors, the district also employs three social workers who provide support to students and families. If a student is seeing an out-of-district therapist, a social worker serves as the link between the therapist and the district.
Educational support counselors, provided by BJC Health Care, help primarily with therapeutic supports, including individual or small group counseling, crisis intervention, risk assessment and mental health supports.
A new role of an “intentional connector” was created in response to the pandemic. Intentional connectors help virtual students engage in class through home visits. They also help students with resources and coordinate supports to ensure participation.
In addition to student supports, social-emotional coaches help train teachers on how to meet students’ social-emotional needs and help create behavior plans if needed.